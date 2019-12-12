Protesters Chant ‘Wall Street Pete’ as Buttigieg Attends New York City Fundraiser

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - JUNE 15: Democratic presidential candidate and Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg attends the 2019 Blue Commonwealth Gala fundraiser June 15, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. Nearly 1,800 attended the event featuring Buttigieg and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Mayor Pete Buttigieg appeared at three big-dollar fundraisers in New York City, drawing protests from local activists criticizing him for taking donations from Wall Street bankers.

At the Upper West Side home of tech investor Kevin Ryan, protesters banged pots and pans and chanted anti-Buttigieg slogans, such as “No justice, no peace! Where is Pete?” and “Wall Street Pete!”

Inside the room, Buttigieg compared the noise to what he heard while serving in Afghanistan.

“Wow, they’re excited,” he remarked, according to a reporter in the room. “One of the things you learn on a deployment is dealing with distracting noises.”

Under pressure from the left, Buttigieg recently opened his fundraisers to the press, allowing reporters to listen to his opening remarks and spend time in the room.

Buttigieg grinned as he left the fundraiser and briefly greeted the protesters as he was quickly escorted into a black SUV.

The South Bend mayor also attended a fundraiser with Vogue Magazine editor Anna Wintour and an investment banker fundraiser in Midtown at the Redbury hotel:

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.