Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) says he is not opposed to counties declaring Second Amendment Sanctuary status but he vows “consequences” if those counties refuse to enforce gun control.

On December 10, 2019, Breitbart News reported CNN’s tally of over 40 counties that have declared Second Amendment Sanctuary status. And on December 12, 2019, Breitbart News reported that more than 1,000 residents attended the Chesapeake City Council meeting and cheered at that city declared it will defend Second Amendment rights.

The Associated Press reports the number of Second Amendment declarations sits at above 50, if one counts cities and counties together.

These declarations are all part of an effort for cities and counties to get out in front of Democrats’ assumption power in January, at which time they expected to pass numerous new gun controls.

WTKR reports that Gov. Northam is okay with the declarations, but makes clear there will be “consequences” if gun control laws are not enforced.

Ironically, any law enforcement “consequences” would have to be handled by….law enforcement. And at least one law enforcement official–Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins–says he will “deputize thousands” to defend gun rights, should new gun controls be instituted.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.