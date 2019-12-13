A group of supporters for Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign launched a dance video to show their organizing strength.

The group of mostly white supporters tried to excuse a synchronized dance to the Maroon 5 song “Moves like Jagger” while a booming voice shouted “Bloomberg” every time the song featured the word “Jagger.”

“Look out #TeamPete because us Bloomberg Heads have our own dance!” communications intern Nick Ciarelli wrote on Twitter, sharing the video that was taken at a Bloomberg rally in Beverly Hills”:

Look out #TeamPete because us Bloomberg Heads have our own dance! Taken at the Mike Bloomberg rally in Beverly Hills. #Bloomberg2020 #MovesLikeBloomberg pic.twitter.com/UCNo0fRZcE — Nick Ciarelli (@nickciarelli) December 13, 2019

The video was instantly mocked on social media as an astroturf attempt to create buzz for the longshot political candidate who is paying millions of dollars in advertising and organizing to win the Democrat primary.

The Twitter hashtag #MovesLikeBloomberg did not immediately inspire others to share their own videos doing the dance.

Earlier in the cycle, Pate Buttigieg supporters began sharing videos of them organizing a dance for the South Bend mayor to the song “High Hopes” by the band Panic! at the Disco.