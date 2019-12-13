Daily Mail: Hunter Biden’s Wife Melissa Cohen Is Pregnant

Hunter Biden’s wife is pregnant and in her second trimester as her husband is locked in a nasty paternity case with his apparent baby’s mother, according to the Daily Mail.

Biden’s wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, was spotted with a baby bump during an errand run around Los Angeles on Thursday, the tabloid said.

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden to be a dad for the FIFTH time! New wife of VP's son seen with a baby bump https://t.co/1MrG4HaGor pic.twitter.com/kKqNycHk1w — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 13, 2019

The news comes as Lunden Roberts, a 28-year-old stripper, is demanding child support for her 16-month-old baby, who was fathered by Biden, according to the results of a DNA test revealed in court documents. Roberts filed a paternity lawsuit in May, alleging the pair first met at a Washington, DC, gentleman’s club that she previously employed.

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail reported that Roberts is seeking Biden’s previous employment information about how much he was paid as a board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy firm at the center of allegations of corruption against him and his father, former Vice President Joe Biden. Reports indicate Hunter was compensated between $50,000 and $83,000 a month by the company despite having no expertise in the gas and energy sector. Further, Roberts also requested that Biden confirm whether he or an “entity owned, controlled or under your direction or supervision” received money from a Chinese national or entity for investment purposes, according to court documents.

The report comes after the former vice president’s son requested a judge in Independence County, Arkansas, to deny his apparent baby mother’s demand that he pay $11,000 of her legal fees.

Last week, a judge criticized both Biden and Roberts for not being transparent about their finances and asked for an affidavit of financial means covering five years from both.

“I do not want this drug out nor do I want to have to drag out the monies these individuals may have received in any form or fashion,” wrote Judge Don McSpadden to the pair.

“It concerns me that the only information supplied to the court so far concerning employment of either party has been unemployment or under employment,” added McSpadden.

The Daily Mail’s report comes as the Bidens’ dealings in Ukraine are attracting increased scrutiny from Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seeking documents in an effort to determine whether the former vice president was involved in the firing of Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin in a bid to squash a probe into Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian gas firm where the younger Biden was a board member.

Graham has also requested all documents and communications related to Biden’s phone calls with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on February 11, 18, and 19, and March 22, 2016, citing media reports that they discussed previous demands to dismiss Shokin for alleged corruption before he was removed from office on March 29, 2016.

The senator is further seeking all documents and communications related to a meeting between Devon Archer, a business partner of Hunter Biden, and then-Secretary of State John Kerry on March 2, 2016.

The UPI contributed to this report.