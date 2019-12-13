Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond Busted Watching Golf During Impeachment Hearing

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11: Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill December 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. The articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House Democrats …
Jose Luis Magana-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) was caught watching golf during an impeachment hearing in the House Judiciary Committee.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Rapid Response Director Steve Guest picked up on the footage of Richmond watching the Presidents Cup golf tournament on a laptop via CNN.

Republicans spent most of Thursday mocking Richmond for obviously tuning out during the hearing.

“Democrats on Nadler’s Committee are so ‘solemn’ and ‘prayerful’ about impeachment that they’re watching golf at the hearing,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote on Twitter. “This partisan sham has been an absolute waste of the American people’s time.”

During the hearing, Richmond challenged Republicans for “running and hiding” from the impeachment process and standing with President Trump.

“How do you want to be remembered during this watershed moment in our nation’s history?” he asked.

“The time has come to be the winter soldier,” he wrote on Twitter. “The time has come to show the courage of Esther.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.