President Donald Trump praised House Republicans on Friday for their unity, as the House debated the articles of impeachment brought to the floor by Democrats.

“It always helps to have a much better case, in fact, the Dems have no case at all, but the unity & sheer brilliance of these Republican warriors, all of them, was a beautiful sight to see,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Republicans spent Thursday hammering Democrats for the partisan impeachment exercise until House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler abruptly postponed a late-night vote on the resolution.

“Dems had no answers and wanted out!” Trump wrote.

The president was pleased with the House Republican effort and marveled at their unity.

“The Republican Party is more united now than at any time in its history – by far!” he wrote.

Trump cited his high approval ratings in the Republicans party and noted favorable poll numbers against impeachment.

“People have figured out that the Democrats have no case, it is a total Hoax,” he said.

