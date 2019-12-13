Six House Democrats and Justin Amash Attend Donald Trump Christmas Ball

A few House Democrats attended President Donald Trump’s Congressional Christmas Ball on Thursday at the White House despite their ongoing effort to impeach the president.

Axios identified six House Democrats at the White House for the annual event who had voted to begin the impeachment process in October:

Antonio Delgado (NY-19) Susie Lee (NV-3) Elaine Luria (VA-2) Jim Costa (CA-16) Josh Harder (CA-10) Gil Cisneros (CA-39)

Independent Congressman Justin Amash (MI-3), who has also signaled that he will support impeachment, also attended the event.

Trump spoke to members of Congress at the Christmas ball as the House Judiciary Committee debated the articles of impeachment late into the night.

“We’re having a very exciting month in Washington, DC. There haven’t been too many like it,” he commented at the opening of his remarks.

Trump ultimately decided to invite all congressional Democrats to the party, according to Axios, despite the obvious awkwardness of their support for impeachment. In his public remarks at the ball, Trump did not mention impeachment but celebrated the strength of the American economy and predicted a great year in 2020.

“We’re going to have a fantastic year. We’re going to have the best year we’ve had in many, many decades,” he said. “We’re set up for one great, big, beautiful success.”