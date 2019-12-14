Veteran Foils Mass Shooting by Tackling Alleged Gunman

A military veteran in Kalamazoo, Michigan, foiled a mass shooting Saturday morning by tackling the alleged gunman to the ground.

MLive reports that a man “was flashing a gun during a fight” around 2:00 a.m. and threatening to “shoot everybody.” At that point, a military veteran reportedly tackled the suspect and held him to the ground.

Police noted, “As the suspect ran toward the crowd, the military veteran disregarded his own safety and tackled the suspect, holding him until police arrived.”

WKZO reports that responding officers found a handgun on the suspect, and he was taken into “custody on multiple felony charges.”

The suspect is identified as a 32-year-old Milford, Ohio, resident.

