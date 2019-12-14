Wreaths Across America Volunteers Honor Fallen Veterans During Annual Wreath-Laying Ceremony

Volunteers arrive to lay holiday wreaths at headstones in Arlington National Cemetery during Wreaths Across America Day in Arlington, Va., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Maine businessman Morrill Worcester started the annual event in 1992 at Arlington National Cemetery, and it has expanded to hundreds of veterans' cemeteries and other locations …
Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP Photo

Volunteers laid hundreds of thousands of wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery and nearly 1,600 additional locations across the United States this weekend to honor those who served.

The annual wreath-laying is carried out by Wreaths Across America (WAA), a charity whose mission is to raise enough funds to place a wreath on every hero’s grave, according to the organization’s website.

Saturday, the Arlington National Cemetery wrote a welcome message to event volunteers on its Twitter page.

“The gates are open. Enjoy yourself today as we honor those laid to rest at our nation’s most sacred shrine. As always, be safe,” the post read.

Karen Durham-Aguilera, the executive director of the Army National Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery, tweeted that thousands of patriots came to Arlington, Virginia, to participate:

“While coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies each December on National Wreaths Across America Day is a big part of what we do, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out throughout the year,” the charity’s website stated.

WTOP reporter Melissa Howell tweeted footage of volunteers placing the green and red wreaths on the headstones:

The North Dakota American Legion also posted a photo to social media of wreaths laid at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery:

“This is what we do at Wreaths Across America,” WAA’s executive director, Karen Worcester told Breitbart News in December 2018.

“It’s a reminder of who we are. So when we go out every day, we need to remember who we represent, and that’s those men and women in these cemeteries. I don’t want to see anybody not remembered.”

At 7:20 a.m. Saturday, Arlington National Cemetery shared a photo of those who came to help with the annual event:

“We are so grateful to every single one of our volunteers who make this nationwide ceremony possible!” WAA wrote on Twitter following the nationwide ceremony.

“Thank you to everyone who played a part in sponsoring, transporting, and placing wreaths today.”

