Volunteers laid hundreds of thousands of wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery and nearly 1,600 additional locations across the United States this weekend to honor those who served.

The annual wreath-laying is carried out by Wreaths Across America (WAA), a charity whose mission is to raise enough funds to place a wreath on every hero’s grave, according to the organization’s website.

Saturday, the Arlington National Cemetery wrote a welcome message to event volunteers on its Twitter page.

“The gates are open. Enjoy yourself today as we honor those laid to rest at our nation’s most sacred shrine. As always, be safe,” the post read.

Karen Durham-Aguilera, the executive director of the Army National Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery, tweeted that thousands of patriots came to Arlington, Virginia, to participate:

More than 38,000 patriots joined us for @WreathsAcross today. They placed 254,000 wreaths that were hauled in by 67 trucks. Thank you to the volunteers, our staff, and everyone who participated in another successful year of this annual tradition. #WAA2019 pic.twitter.com/xFeK6Y0rdS — Karen Durham-Aguilera (@KDurhamAguilera) December 14, 2019

“While coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies each December on National Wreaths Across America Day is a big part of what we do, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out throughout the year,” the charity’s website stated.

WTOP reporter Melissa Howell tweeted footage of volunteers placing the green and red wreaths on the headstones:

Wreaths Across America event here at @ArlingtonNatl has brought thousands of volunteers together to lay wreaths on graves of fallen soldiers. What an honor @WTOP pic.twitter.com/p1X2yjPCM0 — Melissa Howell (@Mhowell003) December 14, 2019

The North Dakota American Legion also posted a photo to social media of wreaths laid at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery:

Today, from North Dakota to @ArlingtonNatl and beyond, #volunteers will remember our service members who have died by placing wreaths on graves. If you're taking part in @WreathsAcross America, thank you! pic.twitter.com/jwJG8Z9U1w — ND American Legion (@NDLegion) December 14, 2019

“This is what we do at Wreaths Across America,” WAA’s executive director, Karen Worcester told Breitbart News in December 2018.

“It’s a reminder of who we are. So when we go out every day, we need to remember who we represent, and that’s those men and women in these cemeteries. I don’t want to see anybody not remembered.”

At 7:20 a.m. Saturday, Arlington National Cemetery shared a photo of those who came to help with the annual event:

Eisenhower Avenue filling up with people #WAA2019 pic.twitter.com/BGOLZrdHDK — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) December 14, 2019

“We are so grateful to every single one of our volunteers who make this nationwide ceremony possible!” WAA wrote on Twitter following the nationwide ceremony.

“Thank you to everyone who played a part in sponsoring, transporting, and placing wreaths today.”