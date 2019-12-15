Donald Trump Praises ‘Very Smart’ Rep. Jeff Van Drew for Considering Party Switch

President Donald Trump praised Rep. Jeff Van Drew on Sunday after reports suggested the Democrat congressman was considering switching from a Democrat to a Republican.

“Wow, that would be big,” Trump wrote on Twitter, sharing the news. “Always heard Jeff is very smart!”

Wow, that would be big. Always heard Jeff is very smart! https://t.co/7yDPU4N3wd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

But Trump should not be surprised.

On Friday, the president reportedly met with Van Drew to discuss the idea of switching parties after the freshman congressman was one of two House Democrats to vote against impeachment.

Van Drew was one of two House Democrats who voted against starting the impeachment inquiry and has vocally opposed the process. He announced he would oppose both articles of impeachment, as House Democrats prepare a vote next week.

Thank you for your honesty Jeff. All of the Democrats know you are right, but unlike you, they don’t have the “guts” to say so! https://t.co/OUc46HUwPq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Van Drew was one of several Democrats who won in 2018 in a district that Trump won in 2016.

The New Jersey Globe reported Van Drew had already informed campaign and congressional staff that he would switch parties.

Senior Democrats have reached out to Van Drew to discuss his possible defection but he has not responded to their calls or the calls of other media.

It’s possible that Trump will announce the news publicly with Van Drew for the maximum humiliation of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats for pursuing their partisan impeachment of the president.

The president rallies supporters in Michigan on Wednesday, December 18 at a campaign “Merry Christmas” rally in Battle Creek.