Donald Trump Recognizes 75th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge

President Donald Trump issued a statement on Monday, remembering the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

The president described the feat of arms as “one of the most consequential and tenacious operations in modern military history” noting the over 500,000 American and Allied forces soldiers who fought back the Nazi’s last major offensive in World War II.

“Following the arrival of the monumental Allied victory on D-Day, the Nazis knew the momentum of World War II had swung against them,” he wrote. “In their last effort to turn the tide of the war, they once again underestimated the resiliency and grit of the American troops.”

The president also remembered the over 19,000 soldiers who died in the battle as leaders in Europe attended the commemoration ceremonies in Belgium. Several members of Congress also traveled to Europe for the occasion as well as Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

Trump recalled British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s description of the Battle of the Bulge as “undoubtedly the greatest American battle of the war,” and “an ever-famous American victory.”

“Part of the Greatest Generation, their sacrifices cemented a legacy of proud service and deep devotion to country that will continue to inspire generation after generation of their fellow Americans,” Trump concluded.