Nolte: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Complains About Too Many Healthcare Choices

Democrat-Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is publicly crybabying over how many healthcare choices are available to her as a member of the U.S. House.

This all started when South Bend, IN, mayor and Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg told a voter, “I trust you to figure out your own healthcare.”

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, a far-leftist economist who has been proven spectacularly wrong about everything, argued against Buttigieg’s point in a Twitter thread that told the harrowing story of all the healthcare choices he faced as a young man:

OK, true story: when I moved from Princeton, I could get health insurance either from the NYT or from CUNY (yes, I’ve been very privileged). NYT offered one option; CUNY 19 different plans. I’m fairly numerate, and even write about health care. But I couldn’t figure out the difference between the CUNY [City University of New York] plans. So I asked HR if they could summarize the differences. They said no. In the end I went with NYT (which is now essentially Medicare Advantage, since I’m 66, but looks the same to me as before). And the reason I went that way was that The Times offered me a gratifying lack of choice.

Oh, the horrors of not being rewarded with a “gratifying lack of choice.”

Life would be so much easier if we all had just one choice, if the burden of choice was lifted from our helpless shoulders by the same benevolent federal government that killed all those veterans with their one choice of a Veterans Administration.

Anyway, Ocasio-Crazy had her own horror story for a Twitter thread — this one about the 66 harrowing options she enjoys as a congresswoman:

Members of Congress also have to buy their plans off the exchange. They are Gold plans that are partially subsidized. That means I get to “choose” btwn 66 complex financial products. This is absurd. No person should go without healthcare, &no one should go through this, either. … We need #MedicareForAll.

This is what happens when you elect babies to congress — someone who gets flustered by the presence of a garbage disposal.

Ocasio-Crazy might have just turned 30, but she’s such an infant she honestly believes two things that are objectively batshit: 1) a one-size-fits-all federal government must act to remove the stress that comes with the free market offering us too many health care options (she must melt down at Baskin Robbins), and 2) involving the federal government will make things less complicated.

Did you get that? Ocasio-Crazy believes government intervention makes stuff easier and less complicated, which is quite a claim to make with the tax season right around the corner.

Good heavens, no one complicated healthcare more than Barack Obama and his disastrous Obamacare program. Everything is more expensive, more complicated, filled with more rules and regulations and red tape and bureaucratic hoops. Millions lost the health insurance policies they were promised they could keep and were then thrown into a Kafkaesque nightmare of fewer but very bad and very expensive choices.

Only a power-hungry madwoman believes the plebes would be better off with fewer choices.

Here is Ocasio-Crazy’s direct response to Krugman’s Twitter tale of woe:

A lot of Republicans are quite upset about critiquing the frame of “choice” within our health insurance system, with many staying that those who struggle to pick the best insurance option are simply “too dumb” to know better. But the complexity of our system is by design.

Oh, please, please, please save all the babies in America from the tyranny of the “struggle to pick the best insurance option!”

It’s like having to pick out a new car! So many choices! God help us from the choices! Life is so much better with fewer choices.

The problem is not “choice,” as these propagandists want us to believe, the problem is that government regulation has made the system unnecessarily complicated.

And you can believe me when I tell that this attempt to conflate “choice” and “complicated” is as deliberate as it is dishonest.

One thing Ocasio-Crazy says is accidentally true — “the complexity of our system is by design.” Yes, and you can thank government regulation and Obamacare for that. And it is by design, the design based on hoping to frustrate people into giving up and asking the government to “make things easier.”

Me? I don’t have health insurance. This has not only made my life easier, it saves me hundreds of dollars a month I would otherwise be wasting on Obamacare.

