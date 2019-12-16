Outside Officers Patrol Jersey City so Local Cops Can Attend Funeral

Officers from departments outside Jersey City have volunteered to patrol the city in order to allow local cops to attend the funeral of Detective Joseph Seals.

Seals was killed in the December 10, 2019, Jersey City attack.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop tweeted about the other departments helping out:

Thank you to the mayors/PD in the surrounding towns that have reached out to offer to help patrol #JerseyCity streets tomorrow during the funeral so we can have full attendance to pay respect to Detective Seals. We will take you up on it. Thank You – We are all in this together. — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 16, 2019

The North Bergen Police Department confirmed their volunteer capacity for Jersey City, tweeting,

Beginning tomorrow at midnight and through the day Tuesday, every Hudson County police agency will be sending police officers to patrol the streets of Jersey City so that as many members of the JCPD as possible may attend the funeral for Det. Seals.

ABC News reports Detective Seals was “a plainclothes detective and married father of five.” David Anderson and Francine Graham allegedly shot and killed him in Jersey City’s Bay View Cemetery on December 10, at the very start of their attack.

Seals had been with the Jersey City Police Department since 2006.

