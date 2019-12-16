Michigan voters booed and shouted at Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) during a town hall Monday in Rochester, Michigan, for supporting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Slotkin announced her support for articles of impeachment against Trump in an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press Monday, claiming that Trump had put the national security of the country “at stake.”

The Michigan Democrat, a former CIA officer, said, “President Trump used the power of the presidency for his own benefit, to give himself some advantage in the very election that would determine whether he remained in office.”

As Slotkin started her remarks during the town hall, one man called the Michigan Democrat a “partisan hack.”

The swing district Democrats’ decision to back impeachment did not resonate with many of her Michigan constituents. Michiganders shouted down the freshman Democrat as she attempted to explain why she backed impeachment.

Slotkin represents one of the 13 congressional districts that Trump won during the 2016 presidential election, and that House Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections.

The Michigan Democrat narrowly beat incumbent Rep. Mike Bishop (R-MI) by 3.8 percentage points.

Slotkin attempted to explain why she went from supporting the impeachment inquiry to voting for articles of impeachment over loud booing from the audience.

The Michigan congresswoman said she did not initially support impeachment in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report because she wanted the American people to decide during the 2020 presidential election. However, she believed that Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warranted articles of impeachment against the president.

“What changed for me, down to the very basic facts, is that the president of the United States came out and said that they had reached out to a foreign power and asked him for information” on a political opponent.

Michigan voters also shouted “four more years” in reference to Trump’s reelection while Slotkin continued to explain why she backed impeachment.

“Other presidents often leverage their position to influence other countries; that’s part of what a president regularly does. But, what’s fundamentally different for me, is that the president [Trump] decided to do this for his own political gain and not for the national security interests of the United States,” she added.

