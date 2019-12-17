Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) announced Monday that she has decided to vote for both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, contending that the president had violated America’s founding principles.

Sherrill, a swing district Democrat, said in a statement:

On Wednesday, as a member of the House, I will be called upon to vote on Articles of Impeachment. After reviewing the testimony and the statements of the President himself, it is clear that he used his office for his own personal gain. He withheld critical military aid in an effort to coerce Ukraine, a security partner, to investigate an opponent of his in the 2020 elections. Furthermore, he used every opportunity to place himself and the executive branch above the law by refusing all congressional subpoenas. In short, the President has violated the very principles upon which our country was founded. He put his own political interests before our country, and has disregarded the rule of law and the powers granted to Congress by our Founding Fathers. I believe these actions undermine the values of our country, the ideals I have sworn to protect, and our Constitution.

Sherrill, a former assistant U.S. attorney and Navy veteran, defeated Republican Jay Webber during the 2018 midterm elections.

The New Jersey Democrat represents one of the 31 congressional districts that Trump won during the 2016 presidential election and that House Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections.

In an interview with Politico in November, Sherrill compared the impeachment inquiry to America’s revolutionary fight for independence.

Politico wrote that Sherrill told the reporter “tearfully in her office on Capitol Hill” the impeachment inquiry was a “1776 kind of fight.” She continued by saying that the battle was potentially for the continued existence of the American democracy.

“Therefore, I will be voting in favor of the Articles of Impeachment,” Sherrill concluded in her statement.