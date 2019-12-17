A FedEx driver in Philadelphia, PA, fatally shot an alleged robbery suspect during a package delivery on Tuesday night.

CBS Philadelphia reports that the incident occurred around 7 p.m. and that the FedEx driver was also shot but is in stable condition.

The 27-year-old robbery suspect was “shot multiple times in the chest and back.” The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the robbery suspect was found unconscious in an alley following the incident and died around 8:30 p.m.

Breaking: A FedEx driver was robbed/shot while making a delivery on the 600 block of Unruh. Police say the driver was armed and exchanged gunfire with the robbery suspect. FedEx driver is stable, Suspect was located and is critical. @CBSPhilly – more at 10/11 on @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/0jq9ugjyed — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) December 18, 2019

FedEx released a statement following news of the shooting, saying: “We are aware of the incident in Philadelphia this evening. The safety of our team members and service providers is a top priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.”

