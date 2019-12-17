LOS ANGELES, California — Roughly 500 protesters turned out for a pro-impeachment rally Tuesday evening in front of City Hall, the night before the House of Representatives is due to vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“Impeach the motherf**ker!” shouted former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA), who resigned earlier this year over allegations that she had affairs with members of her campaign and congressional staff. She was greeted warmly by the crowd.

jkahn

Headliner Alyssa Milano, the actress-turned-activist, told the crowd she was tired of the “bullshit” from the “asshole” in the White House, and urged attendees to vote out Trump and the Republicans in the upcoming 2020 election.

Signs — most homemade — included: “Impeach and Remove”; “Trump Is Not Above the Law”; and simply “Impeach 45.” Less polite signs included “Fuck Cheeto Voldemort” and “Make the Asshole Go Away,” the latter a play on Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

One man carried a rubber head of Trump on a pike. He told Breitbart News he wished it were the real thing.

Breitbart News

Breitbart News

Breitbart News

Breitbart News

Breitbart News

Breitbart News

Breitbart News

Breitbart News

Breitbart News

Breitbart News

One counter-demonstrator, carrying a megaphone with an Infowars.com sticker, attempted to disrupt the protest by chanting about Joe Biden. He was assaulted and escorted to the periphery by police.