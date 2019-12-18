Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Stump for Bernie Sanders at All-Spanish Town Hall

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is expected to deliver a keynote address at an all-Spanish town hall in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), whom she endorsed in October.

The Sanders surrogate will stump for the socialist senator in Nevada, one of the key early-voting states, on Sunday. The event, “Unidos Con Bernie Reunión Política con Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” will be entirely in Spanish.

“I’m nervous for this all-Spanish town hall, but I also know that the only way I’m going to improve my Spanish is by practicing it!” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in part:

According to Sanders’ campaign, Ocasio-Cortez’s address will accompany a panel discussion on Sanders’ “agenda to create a political revolution and transform our country so it works for all of us,” the Hill reported.

Sanders is battling it out for second place in Nevada with 19.8 percent to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) 20 percent, according to RealClearPolitics. Former Vice President Joe Biden leads the pack in the early caucus state with 29 percent support.

