House Democrats clapped and celebrated after they passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump, despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly telling them not to, as she has sought to portray the impeachment as a solemn and sad event.

After the first article on abuse of power passed, Democrats broke out in applause for several seconds before Pelosi shot them a stern look.

At least one Democrat shouted “Yay!” according to a Politico reporter:

At least one Democrat shouted "yay!" and several clapped after the House voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power — defying Pelosi's precise orders not to celebrate. Shortly afterwards, cheers of "four more years" broke out on GOP side. — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) December 19, 2019

After the second article on obstruction of Congress passed, someone again shouted what sounded like, “Yay!”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) tweeted out a video that showed Pelosi giving Democrats the stern look to get them to stop clapping:

WATCH → Dems expose their true colors. Nancy Pelosi had to shut down Democrat applause when the first article of impeachment passed. So much for Dems claiming impeachment is "solemn" for them. What a ridiculous lie! pic.twitter.com/NJjzE8y3t7 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 19, 2019

Pelosi reportedly wore black attire since the impeachment vote marked a “somber day.”

The cheering and clapping went against what Democrat leaders planned. Earlier in the day, Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO), who presided over the impeachment debate, said, “This is a sad and somber moment in our nation’s history and the responsibility to preside over this important debate is something I will not take lightly.”

Speaker Pelosi has asked me to serve as speaker pro tempore and preside over the House for today’s impeachment debate. This is a sad and somber moment in our nation’s history and the responsibility to preside is something I won't take lightly.https://t.co/ZIprrgZzO4 — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) December 18, 2019

Democrat strategist Jon Cooper also tweeted earlier in the day: “Today is not a day for celebration. It’s an extremely sad and somber day.”

Today is not a day for celebration. It’s an extremely sad and somber day. No member came to Congress to impeach a president, but all of them took a sacred oath. Failing to act in the face of Trump’s blatant abuses of power would be a dereliction of duty. 🇺🇸 #DefendOurDemocracy — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) December 18, 2019

However, despite Pelosi’s instructions, some Democrats appeared to be jovial before the vote. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who has come under fire in her red district, was seen laughing and smiling as she went to vote on impeachment, according to a National Republican Congressional Committee communications staffer:

On this “somber” day, here is ⁦@ElissaSlotkin⁩ laughing and smiling on her way to impeach the President of the United States. #MI08 pic.twitter.com/l4evmvZj7l — Carly Atchison (@CarlyAtch) December 18, 2019

And House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) was allegedly seen “drinking and cheering” at a fancy restaurant with the entire Democrat committee staff last night:

Adam Schiff and the entire democratic house intel committee were at a fancy restaurant last night drinking and cheering about the ‘impeachment.’ Now they’ll be on TV today saying what a somber and sad day in history this is… These people disgust me.pic.twitter.com/jKKPUzgJzy — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) December 18, 2019

Breitbart News also caught Schiff’s staff celebrating after the last day of impeachment inquiry hearings at a Capitol Hill bar last month. An area was booked and cordoned off for the celebration. The staffers toasted each other at least three times.

