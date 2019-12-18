House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) said Tuesday evening that he warned the court granting Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants to the FBI on a former Trump campaign aide of problems with the FBI’s warrant applications twice last year but that the court did “absolutely nothing” about it.

Nunes said he first warned the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) in February 2018 of “very serious matters” based on a memo House Republicans wrote outlining issues with the FBI’s use of FISA to get a warrant on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

“They did nothing about it,” he told Fox News’s Martha McCallum.

Nunes’s remarks come a day after the FISC issued an order condemning the FBI for its “misconduct” related to its warrant applications on Page and accusing the FBI of not meeting its “heightened duty of candor” in its applications.

Nunes said he also told the court when they found out that “Source Two” — a source other than the “pee dossier” and news stories used to get warrants to surveil Page — had begun spying on the Trump campaign before the FBI got the warrant and provided exculpatory evidence for Page and another former Trump campaign aide, George Papadopoulos.

“This is evidence [the FBI] should have put forward on both Page and Papadopoulos, and I think Papadopoulos is really key because he’s the reason that they started the entire investigation and he denied it clearly. So at that point, when you have a full-blown [counterintelligence] investigation going on, you should do something,” Nunes said.

“The court knew about all of this, so I’m not saying that. I’m glad they’ve acted. I’m glad they’ve said something, but I think the court … has to be ended,” he said. “The way the courts conducted themselves is totally inappropriate — they ignored clear evidence that we presented to them. … They did absolutely nothing about it.”

He said the FISC has left Congress “no choice” but to step in and fix the FISA process.

My response to FISC court letter. Republicans warned court 2X in 2018… pic.twitter.com/oNODqy61hc — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) December 18, 2019

Follow Breitbart News’s @Kristina_Wong.