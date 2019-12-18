Donald Trump Urges Americans to ‘Say a Prayer’ on Impeachment Day

President Donald Trump urged Americans to pray on Wednesday, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepared to lead the House of Representatives in a vote to impeach the president.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”

The House will spend most of the day debating the two articles of impeachment before voting on them later Wednesday evening.

The president is scheduled to leave the White House at around 4:45 p.m. EST and travel to Battle Creek, Michigan for a campaign rally scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

President Trump denounced the entire process in a strongly worded letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, arguing the processes as “an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power.”

“You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’s Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republican for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain,” he wrote.

Once the House impeachment vote passes with the majority of Democrat votes, Trump is expected to face a Senate trial in January where he is likely to be acquitted by a Republican majority.