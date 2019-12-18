Exclusive–Sen. Bill Cassidy: Democrats Push Uncontrollably for Impeachment ‘Like a Puppy Urinating on the Floor’

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview Wednesday that, like an untrained puppy, Democrats could not contain themselves on impeachment and that the Senate will have to restore confidence in the American republic.

Sen. Bill Cassidy spoke to Breitbart News after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Democrats approved two articles of impeachment, charging President Donald Trump with abusing the office of the presidency and obstructing Congress.

The Louisiana senator said that Democrats merely wanted to find a reason to impeach the president, noting that they no longer accuse President Trump of bribery or a quid pro quo.

“Foregone conclusion,” Sen. Cassidy said. “They were going to find a reason to do it. It’s no longer bribery or quid pro quo; it’s the fact that he actually appealed the congressional compunction to come in and testify.”

The Louisiana senator said that Democrats could not contain their itch to impeach the president, comparing them to an untrained puppy.

“They hate Trump; they’ve been wanting to impeach him — they couldn’t contain themselves. They’re like a puppy urinating on the floor, I mean, they’re so excited it’s got to urinate. Now that they got it out, we got to hopefully restore a semblance of how the republic should work in the Senate,” Sen. Cassidy contended.

Although many establishment media outlets have speculated if Senate Republicans could vote to impeach the president, lawmakers have suggested that some Senate Democrats could vote to acquit the president.

It remains possible that battleground Senate Democrats such as Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Doug Jones (D-AL), Gary Peters (D-MI), or even Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) could vote to clear the president during the Senate impeachment trial.

Sen. Manchin said recently that he is “very much torn” over if he should vote to convict President Trump.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) told Breitbart News during a conference call last week that as many as three Senate Democrats could defect and vote with Republicans to acquit President Trump.

If three Senate Democrats were to vote to clear Trump, Senate Democrats would require at least 23 Senate Republicans to defect so that they could remove the president from office.

Sen. Cassidy said that any lawmaker, whether he or she is from a red or blue state, would see that there is not enough evidence to convict the president.

“I think that anybody that is fair-minded, whether they’re from a red state or a blue state or not, is going to find this somewhat laughable and a bar way too low to undo an election, particularly when we’re so close to the next election,” Sen. Cassidy told Breitbart News. “At some point, people have to be adults, and not just be in a hissy-fit, and I’m hoping that my red-state Democrats and all my Democrats feel that way. This is a republic, by golly, it’s not a school sorority or fraternity.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.