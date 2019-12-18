Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), during the House debate on impeachment, reportedly reacted to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) mention of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) — who told supporters after she was elected, we are going to “impeach the motherf*cker” — by yelling, “stop it!,” according to PBS NewsHour reporters.

McCarthy noted during his remarks on the House floor that Democrats have been angling to impeach President Trump for months — years, even — and mentioned Tlaib, who said on the same day she was sworn in that they were going to “impeach the motherfucker.” Omar reportedly took issue with McCarthy’s remark and shouted for him to stop, according to PBS NewsHour:

Wow. Our @DanielBush reports from the chamber (I'm at a live shot nearby) that Rep. Omar (@IlhanMN ) yelled "stop it" mutliple times as @GOPLeader McCarthy talking about Rep. Tlaib's M-er-f-er quote. As Dan wrote, "tensions high". — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) December 19, 2019

Video: Stopping himself for a few moments during his floor speech, @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy calls out House Dems like Rashida Tlaib & Jamie Raskin for having long wanted President Trump impeached in what's become the "most partisan & least credible impeachment" in our history pic.twitter.com/kJmOoqN6iv — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 19, 2019

Tlaib made the controversial remark in January:

Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib tells cheering crowd that Trump impeachment coming “We’re going to go in and impeach the motherfucker” pic.twitter.com/oQJYqR78IA — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 4, 2019

Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA), who resigned amid allegations of inappropriate relationships with congressional staffers, repeated Tlaib’s sentiment during a pro-impeachment rally in Los Angeles Tuesday evening.

“Everything is a blessing and a curse, right? But tonight I can be here and I am not a member of Congress and this is a solemn, solemn thing. But I can say tonight, it’s time to impeach the motherfucker!” she said:

