Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Wednesday celebrated the upcoming House vote on impeachment, proclaiming that Democrats have “laid out the facts” and stating that they are “on the correct side of history.”

Waters, who has called for President Trump’s impeachment for over two years, celebrated prior to the House vote on the two articles of impeachment against the president.

“Finally the day has come where #impeachment will be voted on in the House of Representatives,” Waters tweeted. “If possible, take time to listen to the debate.”

“Democrats have done our work and laid out the facts: Trump abused his power & obstructed Congress,” she claimed, adding that Democrats are “on the correct side of history”:

Finally the day has come where #impeachment will be voted on in the House of Representatives. If possible, take time to listen to the debate. Democrats have done our work and laid out the facts: Trump abused his power & obstructed Congress. We’re on the correct side of history. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) December 18, 2019

Waters’ declaration stands in contrast to the remarks she made over 21 years ago during the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton. At the time, she described it as a “coup d’état” and said the GOP was “trying to do with this impeachment what they were unable to do at the ballot box.”

“They know that these allegations do not meet the test of the Constitution. They know that they’re not impeachable offenses, but they press forward because it is really a coup d’état,” she said.

“They are trying to do with this impeachment what they were unable to do at the ballot box. The American people should be outraged. The American people should let them know … that we will not stand for it,” she added:

On this day – December 16, 1998 – Rep. Maxine Waters stood next to Santa Claus and called impeachment a “Coup D’état.” What has changed, @RepMaxineWaters? pic.twitter.com/WJV2AstjZk — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 16, 2019

Previously, Waters hoped the Mueller report and former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony would provide the “ammunition we need to start impeachment immediately.”

“The Judiciary members have a good plan to force more info out of Mueller when he testifies before the committee. If this works, this will give us the ammunition we need to start impeachment immediately,” she wrote as part of a tweet-storm over the summer.

“The impeachment question is going to play heavily in the 2020 elections. Over 70 percent of Democrats polled want Trump impeached. Dems have the support. Let’s go for it! Let’s stop fiddlin’ while Rome is burning!” she wrote in another tweet:

The impeachment question is going to play heavily in the 2020 elections. Over 70 percent of Democrats polled want Trump impeached. Dems have the support. Let's go for it! Let's stop fiddlin' while Rome is burning! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 22, 2019

Michael Cohen is serving 3 yrs for the crimes that he committed w/ and for the President of the USA. Many are wondering why this case was closed. It ain't over until it's over & it ain't over until Trump is held responsible for all of his crimes. Impeachment first, prison next! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 22, 2019

Testimony from the lawyers who worked with Mueller would be additional and supportive information about #45 and his obstruction of justice and collusion with Russia. We can't stop now. Let's go for it! Impeachment is the answer! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 22, 2019