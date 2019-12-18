Mayor Pete Buttigieg launched his outreach campaign to Latinos and Hispanics with a slogan familiar to communist movements in Latin America.

“El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido” wrote Buttigieg in Spanish on Twitter on Monday, including an English translation of the slogan, “The people united, will never be defeated.”

El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido—the people united, will never be defeated. Today I'm proud to announce a bold, comprehensive plan to dismantle the institutional barriers that have kept Latinos from feeling like they fully belong in their country.https://t.co/V750mBcAGu — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 16, 2019

The slogan originated as an anthem for pro-Castro socialists in the 1970s, according to Blaze writer Giancarlo Sopo, and has been used by socialist and communist protest movements since.

Pete Buttigieg just kicked off his Hispanic outreach campaign under the same slogan that communist movements, including the governments of Cuba and Venezuela, have used for decades in Latin America. https://t.co/mBQsvkqRmp — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) December 17, 2019

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro has used the slogan, as well as other left-wing radicals throughout the American hemisphere.

Buttigieg has struggled to earn support from Latinos, prompting him to launch a new outreach plan while campaigning in Nevada.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor has promised to provide health care for illegal aliens and to grant amnesty to those living in the United States.

Buttigieg has repeatedly criticized President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan Make America Great Again, calling it a dishonest political message.

“The false promise being peddled by this White House that the solution to our problems is just to turn back the clock — to ‘Make America Great Again’ — is not honest,” he wrote on Twitter in March. “You can’t have an honest politics that revolves around the word ‘again.’”