House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who is leading the partisan impeachment effort against President Trump, warned exactly 21 years ago to date of “an impeachment supported by one of our major political parties and opposed by the other.”

Nadler, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) have led the charge on the Democrat impeachment effort against Trump. It has garnered no Republican support thus far, according to the New York Times‘s latest tally, showing zero Republicans supporting the two articles of impeachment at this point.

Nadler, however, warned of the dangers of a partisan impeachment effort exactly 21 years ago during former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, proclaiming that it would “produce decisiveness and bitterness in our politics for years to come.” He even warned that it would cause Americans to question “the very legitimacy of our political institutions” and referred to it as a “partisan coup d’etat”:

The worst aging quote from any politician in history happened 21 years ago today: Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler: “There must never be a narrowly voted impeachment or an impeachment supported by one of our major political parties and opposed by the other."pic.twitter.com/2x9JkR3FBB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 18, 2019

“And we must not do so without an overwhelming consensus of the American people. There must never be a narrowly voted impeachment or an impeachment supported by one of our major political parties and opposed by the other,” Nadler warned.

“Such an impeachment will produce decisiveness and bitterness in our politics for years to come and will call into question the very legitimacy of our political institutions,” he continued.

He added:

The American people have heard the allegations against the president and they overwhelmingly oppose impeaching him. They elected President Clinton. They still support him. We have no right to overturn the considered judgment of the American people.

He also called the effort “a partisan railroad job.”

“This partisan coup d’etat will go down in infamy in the history of this nation,” he added:

Quote from the man leading the only totally partisan impeachment in history: “There must never be an impeachment supported by one of our major political parties & opposed by the other.” But if you google that quote, no MSM articles appear. Wonder why pic.twitter.com/NTb5RQMK7d — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) December 18, 2019

Another flashback recently surfaced featuring Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who referred to the impeachment effort against former President Bill Clinton as a “coup d’état.”

“They know that these allegations do not meet the test of the Constitution. They know that they’re not impeachable offenses, but they press forward because it is really a coup d’état,” Waters proclaimed on December 16, 1998.

“They are trying to do with this impeachment what they were unable to do at the ballot box. The American people should be outraged. The American people should let them know … that we will not stand for it,” she told the crowd:

On this day – December 16, 1998 – Rep. Maxine Waters stood next to Santa Claus and called impeachment a “Coup D’état.” What has changed, @RepMaxineWaters? pic.twitter.com/WJV2AstjZk — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 16, 2019

Despite their past positions, both Nadler, Waters, and their fellow Democrats are overwhelmingly in favor of impeaching the president.

“It’s a sad day for our country,” Rep. Steve Womack (R-AZ) wrote on Wednesday.

“This baseless impeachment inquiry has been anything but fair, failed to meet the very standards outlined by Speaker Pelosi herself, and proven to be nothing more than a partisan vendetta. It’s not about the facts – it’s about politics,” he added:

It's a sad day for our country. This baseless impeachment inquiry has been anything but fair, failed to meet the very standards outlined by Speaker Pelosi herself, and proven to be nothing more than a partisan vendetta. It’s not about the facts – it’s about politics. — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) December 18, 2019

“Democrats have already lost public support for #impeachment,” Oversight Committee Republicans tweeted. “But there’s no going back now.”

“The American people will not forget this partisan circus,” it added:

Democrats have already lost public support for #impeachment. But there's no going back now. The American people will not forget this partisan circus. https://t.co/XIl3eFyqW6 — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 18, 2019

After months of a partisan and unfair process … pic.twitter.com/inEtE1mSsV — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) December 18, 2019

We are now debating the Democrats’ rule on the Articles of Impeachment. They won’t allow amendments to even be considered. They’re continuing their unfair, biased, partisan process all the way to the bitter end. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 18, 2019

Today, for the first time in our history, the U.S. House of Representatives will #impeach the President of the United States with an entirely partisan vote. This impeachment circus should have never started and it has been a complete disgrace to our country. — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) December 18, 2019

Today is the day that House Dems have been eagerly anticipating since @realDonaldTrump was elected. Precedent, facts, and the American people have been ignored to rush this impeachment to a vote. This #ImpeachmentSham is a partisan attempt to overthrow the duly elected POTUS. — Bill Johnson (@RepBillJohnson) December 18, 2019