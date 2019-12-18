Watch Live – Protesters Demand Impeachment Outside U.S. Capitol

A few hundred protesters are gathered outside of the United States Capitol Wednesday to voice their support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump ahead of an expected House vote on the matter.

The nationwide protest, dubbed “Nobody is Above the Law, kicked off Tuesday with more than 600 protests nationwide.

Partners for the events include Need to Impeach, Women’s March, MoveOn, By the People, Center for American Progress, NextGen America, Voto Latino, Equal Justice Society, Progressive Democrats of America, Indivisible, and many others.

“Nobody Is Above the Law,” the event website stated. “That’s why we’re calling on Congress to Impeach & Remove Donald Trump.”