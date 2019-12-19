Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Wednesday evening definitively stated that President Trump “abused our diplomatic relationships and undermined our national security for his own personal, political gain” and signaled that she is prepared to take impeachment action in the Senate.

The House passed both articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — Wednesday evening. Only two Democrats, Reps. Collin Peterson (D-MN) and Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ), voted against the first article, and Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) joined them in opposing the second. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) voted present for both.

Warren, the Massachusetts senator vying for the Democrat presidential nomination, signaled after the House vote that she is prepared to take impeachment action against the president in the Senate.

“Donald Trump has abused our diplomatic relationships and undermined our national security for his own personal, political gain,” she stated. “By voting to impeach him, the House has taken an important step to hold him accountable.”

“I’m ready to fulfill my constitutional duty in the Senate,” she added:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) busted House Democrats over Wednesday’s vote, calling the results the “predetermined end of a partisan crusade” and the process the “most rushed, least thorough, and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history.”

“This particular House of Representatives has let its partisan rage at this particular President create a toxic new precedent that will echo well into the future,” McConnell stated on the House floor on Thursday:

“If the Senate blesses this historically low bar we will invite the impeachment of every future president,” he added.