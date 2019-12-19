Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Thursday got teary-eyed as she mentioned one of her “selfie” experiences — something she mentioned frequently throughout the nearly three-hour Democrat debate.

PBS NewsHour‘s Judy Woodruff asked the presidential candidates, in the spirit of the holiday season, if there is someone on stage who they would either ask forgiveness from or give a gift to.

“I will ask for forgiveness,” Warren said, acknowledging that she can get “really worked up.”

“And sometimes I get a little hot. I don’t really mean to,” she said, pivoting, once again, to her “selfies,” which she frequently referenced throughout the debate.

“What happens is when you do 100,000 selfies with people, you hear enough stories about people who are really down to their last moments,” she said, her voice shaky.

She used her mention of “selfies” to talk about a man she met in Nevada who has diabetes. She explained that, while he has access to prescriptions due to his status as a veteran, his sister and daughter — who also have diabetes — cannot afford insulin.

“So the three of them spend all their time figuring out how to stretch one insulin prescription among three people,” she said, teasing what she could do if Democrats maintained the House and took the Senate and presidency.

“We can make this country work for people like that man, and that’s why I’m in this fight,” she added.