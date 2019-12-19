Watch: Giddy Rashida Tlaib Smiled Ear to Ear on Her Way to Impeach Trump

Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) speaks as she endorses 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful US Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) during a campaign rally at Cass Technical High School in Detroit, Michigan, on October 27, 2019. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty

A giddy Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) recorded herself Wednesday as she headed to the House floor to vote in favor of impeaching President Trump.

The video showed the Michigan lawmaker smiling ear to ear and unable to contain her excitement as she made her way to impeach the president.

“Hey everyone. I am on my way to the United States House floor to impeach President Trump,” she said as someone shouted, “woo!” in the background.

Tlaib continued, with a huge smile on her face, explaining she was voting to impeach Trump “on behalf of my incredible district, 13 district strong”:

Her state of ecstasy directly contradicted the instructions of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who reportedly told caucus members to stay “solemn” throughout the process.

At one point during the impeachment vote, Pelosi briefly stared down members of her caucus who began to celebrate after the first article of impeachment passed:

Tlaib is one of several Democrat lawmakers who has been calling for Trump’s impeachment for months. The freshman lawmaker famously told a group of supporters, on the same day she was sworn in, that they were going to “impeach the motherfucker.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.