A giddy Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) recorded herself Wednesday as she headed to the House floor to vote in favor of impeaching President Trump.

The video showed the Michigan lawmaker smiling ear to ear and unable to contain her excitement as she made her way to impeach the president.

“Hey everyone. I am on my way to the United States House floor to impeach President Trump,” she said as someone shouted, “woo!” in the background.

Tlaib continued, with a huge smile on her face, explaining she was voting to impeach Trump “on behalf of my incredible district, 13 district strong”:

This what the Dems meant that they're 'not happy and they are broken' that they had to impeach the president. pic.twitter.com/99nhYuMHoz — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) December 19, 2019

Her state of ecstasy directly contradicted the instructions of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who reportedly told caucus members to stay “solemn” throughout the process.

At one point during the impeachment vote, Pelosi briefly stared down members of her caucus who began to celebrate after the first article of impeachment passed:

They’ve been planning to impeach him for 2.5 years – they couldn’t possibly hold back applause. Tonight, the Democrats actively cheered on their attempt at dividing our great nation. #Disgrace https://t.co/ibx6LREB69 — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) December 19, 2019

Tlaib is one of several Democrat lawmakers who has been calling for Trump’s impeachment for months. The freshman lawmaker famously told a group of supporters, on the same day she was sworn in, that they were going to “impeach the motherfucker.”