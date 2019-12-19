Watch Live: Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit Day 1

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is hosting its fifth annual Student Action Summit (SAS) in West Palm Beach, Florida, this week. According to the conservative student organization, 4,000 students and young activists from across the country will be in attendance for the four-day event.

Day 1 of the event, which kicks off Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. EST, will feature Blexit founder Candace Owens, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, former White House aide Sebastian Gorka, and more.

TPUSA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk will also be present on Thursday night to deliver remarks.

Livestream courtesy of Turning Point USA, Teen Student Action Summit 2019.

