Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was unable to provide a sound argument in favor of the impeachment of President Trump during the Democrat debate on Thursday, reverting to vague talking points and calling the president a “pathological liar.”

Moderators kicked off the event by asking candidates how they can persuade more Americans to support the impeachment of the president.

“To the candidates — last night, at this hour, the House of Representatives voted for only the third time in American history to impeach a president,” PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff said.

“Every one of you was in favor of this action. But unlike 1974 and President Nixon, congressional Democrats have, so far, not convinced a strong majority of Americans to support impeachment of President Trump,” she continued.

“Why do you think that is, and what can you say or do differently in the coming weeks to persuade more Americans that this is the right thing to do?” she asked.

Sanders did not provide a detailed argument for impeaching the president. Instead, the presidential hopeful issued vague complaints and called Trump a “pathological liar.”

He said:

Well, Judy, what I would say is that we have a president who is a pathological liar. We have a president who is running the most corrupt administration in the modern history of this country, and we have a president who is a fraud, because during his campaign, he told working people one thing, and he ended up doing something else. I believe, and I will personally be doing this in the coming weeks and months, is making the case that we have a president ho has sold out the working families of this country, who wants to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid after he promised he would not do that, and who has documentedly lied thousands of times since he is president.

Sanders added conservatives understand that “we cannot have a president with that temperament who is dishonoring the presidency of the United States.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has yet to transmit the articles of impeachment over to the Senate — a move House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said admits defeat.

“She’s admitting defeat by not sending it, by refusing to send the impeachment over, she knows this outcome is not good,” he said. “She knows the facts are not there. There’s no basis for it.”