Iowa Senate Democrat candidate Theresa Greenfield has been silent on the House’s historic vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

After House Democrats’ voted to impeach President Trump, Iowa Senate Democrat frontrunner Greenfield has remained silent on whether she backs both articles of impeachment against the president, charging Trump with abusing the office of the presidency and obstructing Congress.

Greenfield’s silence on impeachment serves as a contrast to many of Iowa’s vulnerable House Democrats, such as Reps. Cindy Axne (D-IA) and Abby Finkenauer (D-IA), both of whom voted to impeach the president.

Greenfield has yet to respond to a request for comment from Breitbart News if she agrees with impeaching the president.

Greenfield’s silence on impeachment serves as a contrast to progressive Eddie Mauro, another Iowa Senate Democrat, who has criticized Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) for supporting the president during the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Pundits, including Iowa radio personality Simon Conway, have criticized her lack of transparency on impeachment.

Conway wrote in a tweet Thursday:

No policies, not willing to talk to people who might disagree with her and no word on her position on #impeachment. Exactly what does @GreenfieldIowa stand for apart from wanting to go to DC as @SenSchumer‘s chosen one to be a rubber stamp? Iowa Dems have no one better? Really?

The Iowa Senate Democrat candidate’s lack of clarity on impeachment could also contrast with her belief that the American people should decide who will be the next president.

“I’ll let the American people and Iowans decide who’s going to be the next president,” Greenfield told Roll Call in August.

Greenfield’s silence on impeachment might also serve as another instance of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) “windowless basement” strategy. Schumer reportedly said in September that Senate Democrat candidates should “spend the next 16 months in a windowless basement raising money and then we’re going to spend 80 percent of it on negative ads about Tillis.”

Greenfield has pledged not to accept corporate PAC donations; however, a report from Open Secrets found that the Iowa Democrat is the top recipient of Democrat leadership PAC money, which is funded by corporate donations.

Greenfield has also faced criticism in the past for refusing to answer questions during her town halls and campaign events.

Kauffman contended that Greenfield is terrified of answering the Iowa public’s questions and that she will have to get a “backbone” to run for the Senate.

The Iowa GOP Chairman told Breitbart News, “It’s clear Greenfield is terrified of taking questions from Iowans. Not only has she still not held a single town hall, but now her staff is aggressively shutting down questions. If she truly thinks she can stand up for Iowans in the U.S. Senate, she’ll have to get a backbone and make herself accessible to voters.”