Jerry Falwell: Christianity Today ‘Unmasked’ as Same ‘Liberal Evangelicals’ Who Voted for Hillary

Jerry Falwell, Jr. tweeted his criticism of Christianity Today for its editorial calling for President Donald Trump’s removal from office, asserting the publication has revealed itself as the same “liberal evangelicals” who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“Less than 20% of evangelicals supported @HillaryClinton in 2016 but now @CTmagazinehas removed any doubt that they are part of the same 17% or so of liberal evangelicals who have preached social gospel for decades! CT unmasked!” posted Falwell, the president of Liberty University in Virginia.

Less than 20% of evangelicals supported @HillaryClinton in 2016 but now @CTmagazine has removed any doubt that they are part of the same 17% or so of liberal evangelicals who have preached social gospel for decades! CT unmasked! https://t.co/O7WjyZSwiW — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) December 20, 2019

On Thursday, the editor-in-chief of Christianity Today, a publication founded by evangelist Rev. Billy Graham, wrote that Trump “should be removed from office” because he is “profoundly immoral.”

Mark Galli chastised fellow evangelicals who have supported the president. Nothing positive Trump has done or accomplished, however, he says, is of any consequence given what he claims is the president’s “grossly immoral character.”

Galli further stated the Democrats partisan impeachment hearings “have made it absolutely clear, in a way the Mueller investigation did not, that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath.”

He added:

The impeachment hearings have illuminated the president’s moral deficiencies for all to see. This damages the institution of the presidency, damages the reputation of our country, and damages both the spirit and the future of our people. None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character.

Rev. Franklin Graham, Rev. Billy Graham’s son, responded to Christianity Today on Facebook, defending Trump.

“My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump,” Graham wrote on Facebook early Friday. “He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”

Falwell also tweeted that the Democrats’ impeachment of Trump “was their Pearl Harbor.”

The impeachment by the Democrats was their Pearl Harbor. I told the crowd at the Palm Beach GOP Christmas/Hanukkah party tonight that I predict the 2020 election will be Hiroshima and Nagasaki for the Dems! @realDonaldTrump — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) December 20, 2019

“I told the crowd at the Palm Beach GOP Christmas/Hanukkah party tonight that I predict the 2020 election will be Hiroshima and Nagasaki for the Dems!” he said.