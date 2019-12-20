Police Therapy Dog Caught Committing Christmas Crime

Franklin Police Department therapy dog “Ben Franklin” was caught pilfering a baby doll on Wednesday.

“We learned an extremely valuable lesson today,” the department wrote of the adorable caper in a Facebook post that is going viral. “When you have a classroom full of toys ready to be shipped off to the Santa Foundation,” they said, you should “close the door to the classroom, or leave the toys elevated.”

“If not,” they observed, “a golden retriever will slowly hoard them throughout the day and bring them back to his lair. Thanks to Officer Cusson for capturing this larceny on camera.” Cusson pursued the suspect on foot through the hallway, asking Ben “where he was going” with the baby as the dog guiltily fled.

The video has already racked up tens of thousands of views and over 6,000 reactions and shares.