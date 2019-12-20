Washington Post Gives Nancy Pelosi Four Pinocchios for False Gun Stats

The Washington Post gave House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) four Pinocchios for sharing false gun statistics over and over again.

According to the Post, Pelosi claimed “47 percent” of the people died in gun violence January 1, 2019 to November 20, 2019, were “teenagers or children younger than that.” Her goal was to pressure Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) to take action on gun control bills the Democrat-controlled House passed.

When contacted to clarify, Pelosi’s spokesman admitted Pelosi “misspoke,” and said she “intended to…[say] that an average of 47 children and teens (ages 0-19) are shot every day.”

The Post points out that Pelosi made the claim of 47 children and teens shot daily during a February speech, then twice in September, once in October, and numerous times in November. Ironically, the figures of 47 children shot every day works out to about 43 percent of daily gun deaths, which comes close to the stat shared when Pelosi’s spokesman said she “misspoke.”

In reality, a five-year study released by the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence shows people 19 and younger actually make up about 7.3 percent of those who die in firearm-related deaths each day.

The Post gave Pelosi four Pinocchios for her false guns stats.

