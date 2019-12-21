New Zealand’s ban on the vast majority of semiautomatic rifles and numerous pump shotguns takes effect on December 21, 2019.

The ban takes effect after an amnesty period in which owners of rifles and shotguns were allowed to sell them to the government without criminal penalty.

The New York Times reported, “A sweeping nationwide ban on most semiautomatic weapons took effect in New Zealand on Saturday, as a months-long gun buyback and amnesty program ended amid debate over its success.”

On March 20, 2019, Breitbart News reported Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement that the New Zealand government was formulating a ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles (MSSAs), “high capacity” magazines, and numerous gun parts. The ban was in response to the March 15, 2019, mosque attack in Christchurch.

When the actual ban was put forward–titled the Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Magazines, and Parts) Amendment Bill–it was evident that it not only banned the majority of semiautomatic rifles but numerous pump shotguns as well. The bill bans pump-action shotguns “capable of being used with a detachable magazine.” Pump shotguns with a fixed, tubular magazine capable of holding more than five rounds are also banned.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.