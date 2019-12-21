Watch Live: President Trump, Rush Limbaugh Address Students at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit

Watch President Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh speak live at 5:00 p.m. EST on Saturday at Turning Point USA (TPUSA)’s annual Student Action Summit (SAS) in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Thousands of students from around the country have arrived in Florida for TPUSA’s fifth annual Student Action Summit to hear from many influential names in conservative media, the president’s administration, and more.

Among those to address the students at the summit include President Trump, who will be introduced to the stage by conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Livestream courtesy of Turning Point USA, Student Action Summit 2019.

