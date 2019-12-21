Watch Live: Rep. Dan Crenshaw Hits the Stage at Turning Point USA Event

Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) is set to take the stage at Turning Point USA (TPUSA)’s annual Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Saturday.

Thousands of students from around the country have arrived in Florida for TPUSA’s fifth annual Student Action Summit to hear from many influential names in conservative media, the president’s administration, and more.

Rep. Crenshaw’s speech will be followed by remarks from President Donald Trump at 5:00 p.m., at which point, the president will be introduced to the stage by conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Livestream courtesy of Turning Point USA, Student Action Summit 2019.

