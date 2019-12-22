LIVE: Alex Marlow Delivers Remarks at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit

Watch live as Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow speaks at Turning Point USA (TPUSA)’s fifth annual Student Action Summit (SAS) in West Palm Beach, Florida, where thousands of students from across the country have arrived to attend the four-day event.

The final day of the event kicked off with former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Sunday morning. Following Marlow, students will be hearing from Donald Trump Jr. at 11:45 a.m.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump spoke at the event, where he told the student attendees that “there has never been a better time to be young and to be American” than now.

Livestream courtesy of Turning Point USA, Student Action Summit 2019.

