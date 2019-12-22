LIVE: Sarah Sanders Speaks at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit

Watch live as former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders delivers her remarks at Turning Point USA (TPUSA)’s fifth annual Student Action Summit (SAS) in West Palm Beach, Florida, where thousands of students from across the country have arrived to attend the four-day event.

The final day of the event kicks off with Sanders on Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m. EST. Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will also speak on Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m., following the former press secretary.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump spoke at the event, where he told the student attendees that “there has never been a better time to be young and to be American” than now.

Livestream courtesy of Turning Point USA, Student Action Summit 2019.

