Poll: Trump in Dead Heat with 2020 Democrats in Virginia

President Donald Trump has entered a dead heat with the leading 2020 presidential Democrats in Virginia, according to a poll released Friday.

A Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) poll found President Trump has entered a dead heat with some of the leading 2020 Democrat presidential candidates, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The VCU poll revealed that if the Democrat nominee were former Vice President Joe Biden, then 51 percent of Virginia likely voters would choose Biden, and 46 percent of those likely voters would pick President Trump.

If the choices were between Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and President Trump, 49 percent of likely voters would pick Warren, and 47 percent of voters would choose President Trump.

If the option were between Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Trump, then 49 percent of voters would pick the president, and 46 percent would choose Sen. Sanders.

Virginians’ support for Democrat candidates has dipped since VCU’s October poll. Virginians’ support for Biden and Sanders has fallen three percent over the past couple of months.

President Trump has struck a dead heat with Sens. Sanders and Warren, as well as former Vice President Biden, considering that the VCU poll has a 5.3 percent margin of error.

Virginia’s polling numbers could suggest that the president has an opportunity to win Virginia during the 2020 presidential election, which a Republican president has not one since then-President George W. Bush in 2004.

The positive polling for President Trump in Virginia follows as the many commonwealth localities have declared themselves to be Second Amendment Sanctuaries. Breitbart News reported Sunday at least 86 counties and many cities have become safe havens for law-abiding gun owners.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said the federal government will still attempt to enforce new gun control measures.

The VCU poll surveyed 818 adults across Virginia from December 2 and December 13 and has a 5.13 percent margin of error.