Watch — Candace Owens: ‘Impeachment Fiasco’ Is Good for 2020 Election

Blexit founder Candace Owens told Breitbart News on Friday she believes the “impeachment fiasco” is good for President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, as more and more moderate Democrats are waking up to the fact their party stands for “damaging America as a whole.”

“I see the silver lining in that, I think it’s great for Trump,” said Owens, after speaking to thousands of young conservatives at Turning Point USA’s fifth annual Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“I think that it’s going to definitely give him a lot of energy when he’s at rallies,” she added, “We’re going to hear it over and over again — the impeachment fiasco.” Owens continued:

Not from the left, we’re going to hear it from Trump himself, because it’s great for him, it really shows how little they care for the American constitution, how little they care about the American people, and just how deeply hateful they have become. They have effectively gotten nothing accomplished in the three years that he’s been in office, and they’re just purely focused on hating him and trying to destroy the fabric of America in the process.

“I think it’s going to help him, and that’s going to lead to a landslide,” said Owens. “Because as I’m seeing, more moderate Democrats are waking up to the fact that they really don’t recognize their own party — it’s not for freedom, it’s for damaging America as a whole.”

