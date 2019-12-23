Donald Trump Issues One of His Greatest Takedowns of Windmills

President Donald Trump continued his campaign against windmills on Saturday, issuing one of the most detailed takedowns to date of one of the environmentalist’s favorite forms of energy.

In a speech to Turning Point USA activists in Palm Beach Florida, the president mocked the idea of a windmill-driven economy proposed by Democrats promoting the “Green New Deal” in Congress and on the presidential campaign trail.

“You know, I know windmills very much. I’ve studied it better than anybody I know,” Trump said. “It’s very expensive.”

The president noted that windmill production actually created a tremendous amount of pollution, despite being branded as a “green” source of energy.

“Tremendous, tremendous amount of fumes and everything,” he said. “You talk about the carbon footprint fumes are spewing into the air. Right? Spewing.”

Trump noted the windmills were typically produced in China and Germany — sending pollution into the air and hurting the planet.

“Whether it’s in China, Germany, it’s going into the air,” he said. “It’s our air, their air, everything right?”

Trump said he did not mind windmills in industrial areas but was personally outraged to see “ugly” windmills destroying the views.

“I’ve seen the most beautiful fields, farms, fields — most gorgeous things you’ve ever seen, and then you have these ugly things going up,” he said.

Trump again noted that windmills created visual pollution, destroying people’s property values.

“If you own a house within vision of some of these monsters, your house is worth 50 percent of the price,” he said. “They’re noisy.”

Trump said that after ten years, the giant ugly windmills started to age and “look like hell.”

“A lot of times, people don’t replace them. They need massive subsidy from the government in order to make it,” he said. “It’s really a terrible thing.”

He also reminded the audience that windmills were notorious for killing birds.

“You want to see a bird graveyard?” he asked. “You just go take a look. A bird graveyard. Go under a windmill someday,” he said. “You’ll see more birds than you’ve ever seen ever in your life.”