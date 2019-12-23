U.S. Service Member Killed in Afghanistan Two Days Before Christmas

An American service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Sunday, just two days before Christmas.

The Pentagon is withholding the name of the fallen soldier until 24 hours after the notification of next of kin, per department policy.

The death marked the 18th combat death in Afghanistan this year.

Shortly after the U.S. announced the casualty, Taliban spokesmen tweeted that the casualty was a U.S. soldier who was killed in the northern Afghanistan province of Kunduz, where U.S. and Afghan forces were carrying out a joint raid. They claimed responsibility for the roadside bombing that killed the soldier.

They also posted what appeared to be the soldier’s photo identification card, which had his name, rank, and service branch. The Pentagon did not confirm the identity of the service member, adding that it could not provide additional information at this time.

The death comes at a politically sensitive time.

The Washington Post recently published a trove of interviews conducted by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) with former officials who said progress in the war has been exaggerated over the last 18 years.

President Trump has begun drawing down forces in Afghanistan despite outcry from the Senate in January against a “precipitous withdrawal.”

In October, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan Army Gen. Scott Miller announced the U.S. had withdrawn about 2,000 troops this year, bringing the total down to 12,000 currently.

U.S. troops are in Afghanistan conducting two missions: One to train Afghan forces known as Resolute Support, and another to hunt down terrorists known as Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper recently confirmed the Pentagon is considering the drawdown of as many as 4,000. He told reporters on December 16:

I can say, for quite some time now, that I think we can go to a lower number in Afghanistan because the commander believes that he can conduct the all-important counter-terrorism mission and train, advise and assist so that we ensure that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists. So he’s confident that he can go down to a lower number. I would like to go down to a lower number because I want to either bring those troops home, so they can refit and retrain for other missions or/and be redeployed to the Indo-Pacific to face off our greatest challenge in terms of the great power competition that’s vis-a-vis China.

Esper also said he has not yet issued any orders to draw down yet.

“This is a conversation that has to be had between me and the secretary of state. We want to consult closer with our allies, but at the end of the day it will be the commander in chief’s decision,” he added.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley described the war as a strategic stalemate — one in which the Afghan forces could not defeat the Taliban as long as it had safe haven in Pakistan, and the Taliban could not defeat the Afghan forces as long as they continued receiving U.S. support.

“There’s only one way that this is going end, and it’s in a negotiated solution with the Taliban, and it’s going to have to be an Afghan-to-Afghan solution. That’s what we’ve been saying for years,” Milley said at a press conference Friday.

The Taliban and U.S. Special Envoy Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad have been trying to negotiate a peace agreement that would include a promise from the Taliban that it would not allow terrorists to use the country as a base.

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan in 2011 after al-Qaeda terrorist leader Osama bin Laden master-minded a terrorist attack from a safe haven in Afghanistan.

The Taliban now control about half of Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press. The group has a strong presence in Kunduz Province, and briefly took over its capital city in 2015. It has tried to stage several comebacks since then.

