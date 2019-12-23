Watch — Ted Cruz: ‘Scared’ Nancy Pelosi Won’t Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) told Breitbart News on Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holding onto the articles of impeachment is “an expression of weakness,” and the Democrats are “panicking,” because they know the impeachment cannot survive a fair trial in the senate.

“What they’re doing now is they’re panicking,” said Cruz of the House Democrats. “They’re panicking because they know that this sham of an impeachment process, when it goes over to the senate — if it has a fair trial — will be thrown out.”

“That’s why Pelosi is, right now, saying she’s going to hold onto it,” added the senator. “I think that’s an expression of weakness.”

The senator spoke to Breitbart News before addressing thousands of students and young activists at Turning Point USA’s fifth annual Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“The reason she’s doing this, is because she’s scared,” said Cruz of Pelosi withholding articles of impeachment from the senate. “What we’ve seen in the last week, and we’ve seen all across House Democrats. Their case has collapsed.”

Just a month ago, they were all promising that they would be proving bribery, they’d be proving obstruction of justice, they’d be proving all these federal crimes, but then they actually heard the testimony. Now, it’s ironic, they structured it to be just a one-sided show trial, a kangaroo court, so the White House couldn’t cross examine, Republicans couldn’t call any witnesses, and even with that one-sided show trial, they still couldn’t get enough evidence to charge the violation of even a single federal law.

