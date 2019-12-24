Lunden Roberts, the Arkansan mother of a love child apparently sired by Hunter Biden, filed court documents alleging that his company — with an address in the Hollywood Hills — paid her sometime in the last five years.

The New York Post reports on Roberts’s latest filings in a combative paternity lawsuit that has been raging for the majority of 2019. Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, “submitted an affidavit of financial means on Dec. 16, but the document is sealed,” according to the paper.

“Roberts, meanwhile, released five years’ worth of her tax returns and other financial documents to the court,” the report continues. “The documents list her as having worked for Hunter and his company Owasco PC.” The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette says Roberts’ filing claims she received pay stubs from the business, apparently a law firm, but no tax documents. Roberts further claims that Biden at one time paid for her health insurance through this arrangement.

According to the Post, “That company is registered at the same Hollywood Hills address that court papers list as Hunter’s address.”

Following up on this address, the paper says real estate records show the property was bought in June 2019 for an undisclosed amount. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is equipped with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a pool and estimated to be worth $2.5 million.

The newspaper notes the swanky neighborhood boasts Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Halle Berry as residents. The June purchase appears to undermine arguments from Biden, who “claimed in court documents that he’s been out of a job since May 2019 and has significant debts since his divorce in 2017 from Kathleen Buhle, the mother of three of his children.”

In May, Roberts, a 28-year-old stripper, said Biden is the father of her 16-month-old baby — a fact apparently confirmed by DNA testing — and is demanding that he pay child support and pick up the tab for her legal bills. Court documents filed by Roberts in Independence County, Arkansas, allege the two first met at a Washington, D.C., strip club where she was previously employed.

Earlier this month, the Daily Mail reported that Roberts has asked for information regarding Biden’s past business activities, including information about how much he was paid as a board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas company at the center of allegations of corruption against him and his father. Reports suggest the younger Biden was compensated up to $83,000 per month by the company despite having no experience in the energy field.

Roberts is also seeking information on whether Biden received funds from a Chinese national or entity for investment purposes, court documents show.

Details of Biden’s paternity case have come to light as his business dealings remain under the microscope of Senate Republicans. Last week, Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) asked for interviews and records from former Obama administration officials as part of their probe into allegations of corruption against the younger Biden.