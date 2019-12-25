President Donald Trump delivered his presidential Christmas message from the White House on Wednesday, calling for the country to foster a greater sense of “understanding and respect.”

The president said in a statement, “While the challenges that face our country are great, the bonds that unite us as Americans are much stronger.”

“Together, we must strive to foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect — traits that exemplify the teachings of Christ,” Trump added.

President Trump’s comments follow House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Democrats voting to impeach him, believing that he obstructed Congress and abused the office of the presidency. Pelosi has waited on sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, asserting that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) would not conduct a fair impeachment trial. The impeachment trial will not start until Speaker Pelosi sends the articles to the Senate.

President Trump has called the impeachment proceedings against him a “hoax” and contended that he was treated more unfairly than “those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.”

The president predicted Monday that Speaker Pelosi will lose her House majority after pursuing impeachment.

“Pelosi gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate and breaking all rules while doing so,” Trump charged. “She lost Congress once; she will do it again!”

In his Christmas message, the president praised American service members “who continue to fight for our cherished freedoms.”

“As commander in chief, I salute them for their service and thank their family members for their shared sacrifice in this noble mission, especially during the holiday season,” he added.

“We hope your heart is filled with the love and joy of your faith, family, and friends this Christmas. We send our best wishes for a Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year,” the president said.