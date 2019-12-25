Homeowner with Shotgun Kills Three Invasion Suspects During Shootout

A homeowner with a shotgun killed three home invasion suspects during a shootout Monday morning.

NBC News reports that the homeowner was also shot and had to undergo surgery for his injuries.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. in Channelview, Texas, after the home’s occupants heard strange noises outside.

Click2Houston quotes Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez indicating there were two residents at the home during the time of the incident. One of those residents hid while the other grabbed a shotgun to confront the suspects.

Gonzalez said, “It appears there was some gunfire exchanged. The one with the shotgun was able to shoot at the three males and they were all pronounced dead at the scene.”

There may have been a fourth suspect involved, who fled the scene.

A cousin of the wounded homeowner said, “The one good thing, I guess I can say, is that he did have a weapon in order to defend himself.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.