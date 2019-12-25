Photos: Donald Trump Celebrates Christmas at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump celebrated Christmas with his family this week at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The president and first lady attended services on Christmas Eve at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, following their annual tradition.

Later in the evening, the Trumps hosted a Christmas Eve dinner with family and friends.

Later that evening, first lady Melania Trump answered phone calls from children to NORAD to help track the location of Santa Claus.

Other members of the Trump family posted photos celebrating the holidays.